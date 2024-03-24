Mutilated Body Of A Married Woman Found In Fort Abbas
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 12:40 AM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The mutilated body of a married woman, identified as 42-year-old Talat Yasmine, was found in the house of Umar Farooq Town in Fort Abbas on Saturday.
Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to the hospital for a post-mortem.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tragic fire engulfs Bahawalnagar Quraysh Colony13 seconds ago
-
Turbat University observes World Water Day10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 22 suspects with illegal weapons, drugs10 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat paid surprise visit to Marai Check Post10 minutes ago
-
Dist admin accelerated delivery of Ramazan package: DC20 minutes ago
-
SSP Irfan Salim conferred national civil Award ‘Tamgh e Imtiaz’ on Pakistan Day30 minutes ago
-
Two PTI leaders misused $2 m party donations for their own projection, against Pakistan's institutio ..40 minutes ago
-
Governor confers civil awards on Pakistan Day50 minutes ago
-
President Zardari condemns terrorist attack in Moscow50 minutes ago
-
PC Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb gets Hilal-e-Imtiaz award50 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar Administration launches vigorous crackdown to ensure fair prices during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis celebrates Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm1 hour ago