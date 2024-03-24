Mutilated body of a married woman found in Fort Abbas

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The mutilated body of a married woman, identified as 42-year-old Talat Yasmine, was found in the house of Umar Farooq Town in Fort Abbas on Saturday.

Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to the hospital for a post-mortem.

