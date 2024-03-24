Open Menu

Mutilated Body Of A Married Woman Found In Fort Abbas

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Mutilated body of a married woman found in Fort Abbas

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The mutilated body of a married woman, identified as 42-year-old Talat Yasmine, was found in the house of Umar Farooq Town in Fort Abbas on Saturday.

Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to the hospital for a post-mortem.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Married Fort Abbas Women

Recent Stories

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

2 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 hours ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan