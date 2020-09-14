Mutilated body of child found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Police have recovered mutilated body of a seven years old boy in the outskirt of village Bazai police source said Monday.

A seven years' old child Muhammad Shahid son of Akhtar Khan went missing after he went to nearby grazing fields along with cattle on September 6.

The family of the missing child lodged a report in Shaheed Mureed Akber Police Station on September 7 .

Police have started searching for the child but could not find any clue of where about of the boy.

The passerby villagers spotted the mutilated dead body of an unidentified boy in the fields near village Bazai and informed police.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tank for postpartum, the officials told.

The family members of the missing boy were called on for identification of the body at DHQ hospital where the assertion of his family and postpartum report ascertained the identity of the body as that of Shahid.

Hospital sources said that samples have been taken from the body for forensic tests to further make out the identity of the body.

Police have registered a case in SMA police station.