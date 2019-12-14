UrduPoint.com
Mutilated Body Of Girl Recovered In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Mutilated body of girl recovered in Faisalabad

A mutilated body of a young girl was recovered from a deserted place in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :A mutilated body of a young girl was recovered from a deserted place in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human body lying at a deserted place near Lathianwala and informed the area police, which took it into custody.

The deceased girl in her early 20s was apparently tortured to death and was yet to be identified.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

