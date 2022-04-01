Mutilated dead body found

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A dead body was found in the jurisdiction of the Morgah Police Station here Friday, informed Police spokesman.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to District Headquarter Hospital DHQ for autopsy.

According to police, the body was recovered from burnt vehicle who was identified as Farooq, owner of Hotel de Mall.A murder case has been registered with police station.

Forensic evidence has been obtained from the scene, investigations are being carried out from all angles, the spokesman added.