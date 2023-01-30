Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns mosque attack in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter has condemned the blast in a mosque in the Police Lines in Peshawar.

The party's Hyderabad chief Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said in a statement here on Monday that enemies of Pakistan wanted to spread fear and chaos in the country through such inhuman and barbaric acts.

However, he said the brave and courageous nation of Pakistan would once again defeat the new wave of terrorism.

He recalled that the country's soldiers, policemen and ordinary citizens besides political leaders had given sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Separately, he also commented on the rise in the fuel prices and warned of a spike in the inflation which had already made the lives of millions of people difficult.

Siddiqui said his party had demanded from the coalition government to withdraw the fuel price hike.