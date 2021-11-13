UrduPoint.com

Muttaqi Leaves For Kabul After Two-day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:48 PM

Muttaqi leaves for Kabul after two-day visit

The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi Saturday left for Kabul after completing his two-day visit to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi Saturday left for Kabul after completing his two-day visit to Islamabad.

At the Islamabad airport, Special Representative for Afghanistan ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were present to see off the dignitary.

Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Visit Airport

Recent Stories

COP26 draft deal 'moves things forward for everyon ..

COP26 draft deal 'moves things forward for everyone': UK presidency

2 minutes ago
 Iranian Helicopter Flies Around US Navy Assault Sh ..

Iranian Helicopter Flies Around US Navy Assault Ship in Persian Gulf - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Yemen strikes kill more than 180 rebels: Saudi-led ..

Yemen strikes kill more than 180 rebels: Saudi-led coalition

6 minutes ago
 One killed as minibus hit by bomb in Afghan capita ..

One killed as minibus hit by bomb in Afghan capital

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah unveils grand celebrations to mark UAE’s ..

Sharjah unveils grand celebrations to mark UAE’s 50-year journey

21 minutes ago
 Australia T20 final with New Zealand 'not unexpect ..

Australia T20 final with New Zealand 'not unexpected': Finch

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.