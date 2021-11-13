Muttaqi leaves for Kabul after two-day visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi Saturday left for Kabul after completing his two-day visit to Islamabad.

At the Islamabad airport, Special Representative for Afghanistan ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were present to see off the dignitary.

Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed was also present on the occasion.