UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mutual Co-operation Must For Clean And Green Karachi: Alamgir Khan

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Mutual Co-operation must for clean and green Karachi: Alamgir Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan on Wednesday expressed that Federal government co-operating provincial government to unclog the drains and to remove the garbage from different parts of Karachi city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan on Wednesday expressed that Federal government co-operating provincial government to unclog the drains and to remove the garbage from different parts of Karachi city.

He said while talking to a private news channel, he had been raising his voice for the welfare of Karachi, though it was the sheer responsibility of the city's mayor.

He had set the unprecedented examples of bringing positive change before he joined the politics," he told.

Khan underlined that he did not just sit in the Parliament but tried to engage the institutions and protested if that did not respond to a request.

"I do not have any other platform except social media to raise the voice to get eliminate the filth around the city,adding this has activated the Sindh government officials to take interest in clean and green Karachi campaign,"he said

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Social Media Alamgir From Government

Recent Stories

Nearly 2 in 3 Pakistanis favor locally produced it ..

12 minutes ago

Abducted woman recovered in Multan

43 seconds ago

Rs1500 million for two water supply schemes

47 seconds ago

Iran publicly hangs murderer of Friday prayer imam ..

48 seconds ago

24TH CNS Open Golf Championship 2019 Commences

33 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.