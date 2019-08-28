Mutual Co-operation must for clean and green Karachi: Alamgir Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan on Wednesday expressed that Federal government co-operating provincial government to unclog the drains and to remove the garbage from different parts of Karachi city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan on Wednesday expressed that Federal government co-operating provincial government to unclog the drains and to remove the garbage from different parts of Karachi city.

He said while talking to a private news channel, he had been raising his voice for the welfare of Karachi, though it was the sheer responsibility of the city's mayor.

He had set the unprecedented examples of bringing positive change before he joined the politics," he told.

Khan underlined that he did not just sit in the Parliament but tried to engage the institutions and protested if that did not respond to a request.

"I do not have any other platform except social media to raise the voice to get eliminate the filth around the city,adding this has activated the Sindh government officials to take interest in clean and green Karachi campaign,"he said