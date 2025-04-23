Open Menu

Mutual Consultation Vital To Overcoming Challenges: Governor Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges: Governor Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized that political stability and mutual consultation are essential to overcome the challenges facing the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized that political stability and mutual consultation are essential to overcome the challenges facing the country.

Several delegations held separate meetings with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at his residence in Islamabad.

Among those who called on the Governor were Nawabzada Izzad Nawaz Khan Sadozai, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League; a delegation led by former MPA Ehtesham Javed Akbar; and senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Member of the National Assembly from Kohistan, Mehboobullah Jan.

During the meeting with the delegation led by Ehtesham Javed Akbar, discussions were held on the Chashma Lift Canal project and various political and regional issues.

The delegation praised Governor Kundi for his efforts and services regarding the Chashma Lift Canal.

The Governor assured them that the inauguration of this major project would soon be carried out by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In meetings with Nawabzada Izzad Nawaz Khan Sadozai and former MNA Mehboobullah Jan, detailed discussions were held on the political situation in the province, development projects, and other matters of mutual interest.

Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always upheld democratic traditions and represented the public interest, stressing the need for all political parties to move forward collectively for the country’s development.

Recent Stories

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

2 minutes ago
 LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition

LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition

2 minutes ago
 Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for ..

Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for Persons with Disabilities

2 minutes ago
 Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne trium ..

Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitates record Chi ..

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitates record Chinese participation at HEMS 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches ‘Saudi Hearing’ voluntee ..

Saudi Arabia launches ‘Saudi Hearing’ volunteer program for children in Sene ..

2 minutes ago
Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on ..

Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on violators

2 minutes ago
 ISSI-NIMA host joint seminar on “Role of Technol ..

ISSI-NIMA host joint seminar on “Role of Technology and Pakistan’s Maritime ..

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews market inspections, safety checks acros ..

DC reviews market inspections, safety checks across capital

2 minutes ago
 Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges ..

Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges: Governor Kundi

2 minutes ago
 NA Committee on Privatization meets

NA Committee on Privatization meets

9 minutes ago
 EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fu ..

EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan