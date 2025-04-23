Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges: Governor Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized that political stability and mutual consultation are essential to overcome the challenges facing the country.

Several delegations held separate meetings with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at his residence in Islamabad.

Among those who called on the Governor were Nawabzada Izzad Nawaz Khan Sadozai, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League; a delegation led by former MPA Ehtesham Javed Akbar; and senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Member of the National Assembly from Kohistan, Mehboobullah Jan.

During the meeting with the delegation led by Ehtesham Javed Akbar, discussions were held on the Chashma Lift Canal project and various political and regional issues.

The delegation praised Governor Kundi for his efforts and services regarding the Chashma Lift Canal.

The Governor assured them that the inauguration of this major project would soon be carried out by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In meetings with Nawabzada Izzad Nawaz Khan Sadozai and former MNA Mehboobullah Jan, detailed discussions were held on the political situation in the province, development projects, and other matters of mutual interest.

Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always upheld democratic traditions and represented the public interest, stressing the need for all political parties to move forward collectively for the country’s development.