UrduPoint.com

Mutual Coordination Must For Provision Of Facilities To Public: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mutual coordination must for provision of facilities to public: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Dera Division Nisar Ahmad Khan has said that every department must work with mutual coordination and play its role in ensuring the provision of maximum facilities to the public.

He expressed these views here in his office during a conversation with CEO of Media Homes Muhammad Rehan, DRC's former Secretary Haji Allah Bakhsh Sapal, District Attorney Dera Ismail Khan Farhaj Sikander Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Member DRC Salahuddin Mehsud and officials of other departments.

The commissioner said the officers and officials of government departments were the servants of the public.

He was of the view that "we have to play a reforming role by keeping in mind the ground realities that the resources are getting limited and the public problems are being increased.

" Nisar Ahmad said that he was fully aware of the basic problems in Dera Ismail Khan, adding, WAPDA, Health, education, TMA and other departments would have to improve their performance which should be visible on the ground rather only on paper.

He mentioned that the sacrifices rendered by the people and security forces in establishing peace here were not hidden from anyone.

The commissioner urged the media and dignitaries of the area to identify and highlight the public problems so that these could be resolved on priority.

Moreover, he said the flood has badly affected Dera Ismail Khan and steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and to solve their problems.

Related Topics

Education Flood WAPDA Dera Ismail Khan Media From Government

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

2 minutes ago
 PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

35 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

1 hour ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

1 hour ago
 IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from ..

IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.