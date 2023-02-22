Mutual coordination od departments must for provision of facilities to public: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Dera Division Nisar Ahmad Khan has said that every department must work with mutual coordination and play its role in ensuring the provision of maximum facilities to the public.

He expressed these views here in his office during a conversation with CEO of Media Homes Muhammad Rehan, DRC's former Secretary Haji Allah Bakhsh Sapal, District Attorney Dera Ismail Khan Farhaj Sikander Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Member DRC Salahuddin Mehsud and officials of other departments.

The commissioner said the officers and officials of government departments were the servants of the public.

He was of the view that "we have to play a reforming role by keeping in mind the ground realities that the resources are getting limited and the public problems are being increased.

" Nisar Ahmad said that he was fully aware of the basic problems in Dera Ismail Khan, adding, WAPDA, Health, education, TMA and other departments would have to improve their performance which should be visible on the ground rather only on paper.

He mentioned that the sacrifices rendered by the people and security forces in establishing peace here were not hidden from anyone.

The commissioner urged the media and dignitaries of the area to identify and highlight the public problems so that these could be resolved on priority.

Moreover, he said the flood has badly affected Dera Ismail Khan and steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and to solve their problems.