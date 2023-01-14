UrduPoint.com

Muzaffar Abbasi Appointed As HESCO CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Muzaffar Abbasi appointed as HESCO CEO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has appointed Muzaffar Ali Abbasi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

According to a notification issued from Islamabad on Friday, Abbasi had been assigned the look after charge of the company under section 187 of the Companies Act, 2017, read with rule 5(2) of the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013.

The fresh appointment comes just 9 days after Gul Muneer Surhio assumed the charge of the company's CEO on January 4 after the retirement of the former CEO Muhammad Khan Sohu.

Surhio, who was also given the acting charge, would continue to work as the General Manager (Technical).

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Hyderabad January 2017 From

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

47 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

2 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

2 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Midd ..

Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Middle East

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.