HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has posted BS-20 DIG Prisons Muzaffar Alam Siddiqui as DIG Prisons Hyderabad Region.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the BS-20 DIG Prisons Hyderabad Region Kazi Nazir Ahmed has been posted as DIG Prisons Karachi Region against an existing vacancy.