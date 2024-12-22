Muzaffarabad Transforms Into A Snow-kissed Paradise This Winter: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Muzaffarabad, the crown jewel of Azad Kashmir has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland where the city is beckoning tourists from far and wide to revel in its beauty, with hills majestically draped in a thick blanket of snow, crafting a breathtakingly beautiful landscape.
According to a report aired by Pakistan Television (ptv), Muzaffarabad is in the grip of extremely low temperatures and the city's hotels and resorts are packed to capacity as tourists throng to experience the breathtaking winter
scenery.
As the mercury dips, the city's natural beauty is on full display, with snow-covered trees, frozen lakes and rolling hills creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere, said report.
The city's infrastructure is well-equipped to handle the influx of tourists, with hotels, resorts and restaurants offering warm hospitality and delicious cuisine.
"We have never seen so many tourists in Muzaffarabad before," said a local resident.
"The snow-covered hills are a sight to behold and we are thrilled to see people from all over Pakistan coming to enjoy the beauty of our city.
"
Visitors to the area are equally enthusiastic. "This is my first time in Muzaffarabad and I am absolutely loving it," said another tourist from Lahore.
"The snow-covered hills, the frozen lakes it is like a dream come true. We will definitely be coming back here
again," said a family.
The local administration has taken steps to ensure the safety of tourists, with snow-clearing machines and ambulances on standby."We are doing our best to provide all necessary facilities to the tourists," said Deputy Commissioner of
Muzaffarabad.
"We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience in our beautiful city," he added.
As the snow continues to fall, Muzaffarabad is likely to remain a top destination for tourists seeking a winter wonderland experience, said a local.
With its stunning natural beauty and warm hospitality, this Azad Kashmir city is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who visit, said a foreign tourist.
Recent Stories
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffarabad transforms into a snow-kissed paradise this winter: Report1 minute ago
-
Passenger coach caught fire near Kalar Kahar1 minute ago
-
Pucar-15’ helpline ensures swift emergency response in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
DPO inquires after injured constable2 minutes ago
-
State land retrieved from land grabbers11 minutes ago
-
Minister, MPAs review sanitation in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
KPUMA announces Rs100 increase in BRT Zu card21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over attack on security forces in S. Waziristan21 minutes ago
-
Kurram situation: shifting of patients, dispatch of medicines through helicopters accelerated21 minutes ago
-
ITP fines over 56,000 bikers for helmet violations in 202421 minutes ago
-
Pakistan joins fossil-fuel non-proliferation coalition to embrace a renewable energy future22 minutes ago
-
PM forms committee to negotiate with PTI31 minutes ago