Muzaffarabad transforms into a snow-kissed paradise this winter: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Muzaffarabad, the crown jewel of Azad Kashmir has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland where the city is beckoning tourists from far and wide to revel in its beauty, with hills majestically draped in a thick blanket of snow, crafting a breathtakingly beautiful landscape.

According to a report aired by Pakistan Television (ptv), Muzaffarabad is in the grip of extremely low temperatures and the city's hotels and resorts are packed to capacity as tourists throng to experience the breathtaking winter

scenery.

As the mercury dips, the city's natural beauty is on full display, with snow-covered trees, frozen lakes and rolling hills creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere, said report.

The city's infrastructure is well-equipped to handle the influx of tourists, with hotels, resorts and restaurants offering warm hospitality and delicious cuisine.

"We have never seen so many tourists in Muzaffarabad before," said a local resident.

"The snow-covered hills are a sight to behold and we are thrilled to see people from all over Pakistan coming to enjoy the beauty of our city.

"

Visitors to the area are equally enthusiastic. "This is my first time in Muzaffarabad and I am absolutely loving it," said another tourist from Lahore.

"The snow-covered hills, the frozen lakes it is like a dream come true. We will definitely be coming back here

again," said a family.

The local administration has taken steps to ensure the safety of tourists, with snow-clearing machines and ambulances on standby."We are doing our best to provide all necessary facilities to the tourists," said Deputy Commissioner of

Muzaffarabad.

"We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience in our beautiful city," he added.

As the snow continues to fall, Muzaffarabad is likely to remain a top destination for tourists seeking a winter wonderland experience, said a local.

With its stunning natural beauty and warm hospitality, this Azad Kashmir city is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who visit, said a foreign tourist.