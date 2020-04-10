Muzaffarabad's COVID-19 Isolation Hospital Friday received the first coronavirus patient, who had been under treatment at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) since April 5 for renal diseases

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Muzaffarabad's COVID-19 Isolation Hospital Friday received the first coronavirus patient, who had been under treatment at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) since April 5 for renal diseases.

The presence of corona patient Sanaullah, a retired headmaster from Lawat area of Neelum Valley, for five days created panic at AIMS, whose medical ward was sealed with 60 employees, including 20 doctors, were sent to quarantine.

According to AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi, the 57-year old patient, who was being treated for renal disorder, was tested positive for COVID-19 positive after he felt systems of the contagion. He had no travel history and might have contracted the virus from any visitor in the hospital or at home, the minister said.

All the staff of the hospital's medical department deserted the premises leaving the patient alone soon after receipt his test report on Thursday night. On receiving information, the district administration officials arrived at the hospital on Friday afternnon, who shifted the patient to the Isolation Hospital after sealing the ward, his family members and attendants of other patients said.

Dr Naqi said at the time of admission in AIMS, the patients had no symptoms of COVID-19 as he had renal disorder. He might have contracted the virus from some visitors who were being traced to put them in quarantine.

The minister said about 60 employees of the hospital, including 20 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who were directly exposed to the patient, had been sent to quarantine who would be tested for the virus, while the visitors and family members of the patient were also being traced.

Nauman Butt, in-charge of the Isolation Hospital, said the patient was stable and had not been put on ventilator. His treatment for renal disorder would continue, besides therapy for COVID 19 as advised by his nephrologists in AIMS, he added.

With addition of new patient, the tally of the COVID-19 cases in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) rose to 34 patients, including 12 at District Headquarters Hospital Bhimber, 10 at New City Hospital Mirpur, six at District Headquarters Hospital Plundari, three at CMH Rawalakot ,and one each at District Headquarters Hospital Kotli and Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad.

The minister said personal protective equipment (PPEs) had been provided to the doctors and medics directly dealing with COVID-19 patients, while face masks and gloves were also provided to medical staff working in the hospitals for dealing other patient as a precautionary measure.

Up till now, a total of 745 people had been tested for COVID-19 in the AJK, out of them 584 were discharged from the quarantine centers after found negative while the test results of 127 were awaited, Dr Naqi said.