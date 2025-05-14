Open Menu

Muzaffargarh Bar Appreciates Pak Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The District Bar Association Muzaffargarh has expressed appreciation for the Pakistan Armed Forces' professional capabilities in defending the country.

In a joint statement, the Bar's President Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Dasti Advocate, General Secretary Faheem Akhtar Bhutta Advocate, Chairman Punjab Lawyers’ Front Rana Amjad Ali Amjad Advocate, Vice President Rozina Yaqeen Advocate, Malik Mazhar Pehoor Advocate, Rana Wajid Ali Advocate, and other members paid tribute to the armed forces for their services and commitment to national security.

They stated that the legal community fully supports the military and is proud of their role in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The Bar observed a “Youm-e-Tashakkur” (Day of Thanksgiving) to honor the sacrifices and dedication of the Pak armed forces.

