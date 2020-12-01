UrduPoint.com
Muzaffargarh Bar Observes Strike To Protest Lawyer's Murder

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:55 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :District bar association observed full-day strike of local courts on Tuesday following heinous murder of bar member of Vehari who was gunned down by unidentified assailants yesterday.

No lawyer appeared before the court which left visitors, especially those approaching from far-flung areas in lurch.

Newly elected member of Punjab bar council from here, Jam Muhammad Yunis and president bar Malik Arshad Bhatti condemned murder of Asif Iqbal Dhakku with demanding incumbent government to assure foolproof security of the fraternity forthwith.

"Despite repeated appeals, the authority concerned turned deaf ears to our request of framing a specific law for protecting lives and goods of lawyers community " they said while expressing concern.

They said dozens of lawyers were killed in past following no devising of the most called-for strategy to save lives of our people. They demanded of law enforcement agencies to nab the killers involved into the murder without further delay, otherwise they would expand sphere of protest in other cities as well.

