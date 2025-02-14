Open Menu

Muzaffargarh College Praised For Academic, Sports Excellence

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Muzaffargarh college praised for academic, sports excellence

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education and Member of the Punjab Sports board, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, praised Government Graduate College Muzaffargarh for its outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the college's annual sports gala, he reminisced about his student days, emphasizing the importance of extracurricular activities in shaping personality and enhancing academic performance.

Ajmal Khan Chandia highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to improving education, stating that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan are taking special initiatives to raise educational standards. "Punjab’s students are fortunate that their tuition fees are being covered by the Punjab Government’s Merit Scholarship Program," he said, adding that the laptop scheme is also set to be launched soon.

In a significant announcement, he revealed that an additional bus is being provided to the college, particularly to facilitate female students' transportation. He also expressed confidence in the leadership’s commitment to establishing a university in Muzaffargarh in the near future.

Furthermore, he announced that free MDCAT preparation classes will once again be held in collaboration with the U-Learn Institute, following the remarkable success of last year's program. He assured students that they could reach out to him directly for any academic concerns. Chandia reaffirmed his dedication to eliminating Muzaffargarh’s long-standing issues and transforming the city into a modern and well-developed urban center through various ongoing projects.

The event was also addressed by Deputy Director of Colleges, Malik Abdul Rehman Khakhi, and Principal Rahmatullah Khan,

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses si ..

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to ..

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling

1 hour ago
 World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriya ..

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..

1 hour ago
 UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

1 hour ago
 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

2 hours ago
 European Commission views Trump's proposed 'recipr ..

European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..

2 hours ago
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awa ..

FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week

2 hours ago
 Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, ..

Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open da ..

Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..

2 hours ago
 Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartph ..

Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last

3 hours ago
 Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, ..

Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..

3 hours ago
 SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintag ..

SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan