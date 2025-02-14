Muzaffargarh College Praised For Academic, Sports Excellence
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education and Member of the Punjab Sports board, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, praised Government Graduate College Muzaffargarh for its outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the college's annual sports gala, he reminisced about his student days, emphasizing the importance of extracurricular activities in shaping personality and enhancing academic performance.
Ajmal Khan Chandia highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to improving education, stating that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan are taking special initiatives to raise educational standards. "Punjab’s students are fortunate that their tuition fees are being covered by the Punjab Government’s Merit Scholarship Program," he said, adding that the laptop scheme is also set to be launched soon.
In a significant announcement, he revealed that an additional bus is being provided to the college, particularly to facilitate female students' transportation. He also expressed confidence in the leadership’s commitment to establishing a university in Muzaffargarh in the near future.
Furthermore, he announced that free MDCAT preparation classes will once again be held in collaboration with the U-Learn Institute, following the remarkable success of last year's program. He assured students that they could reach out to him directly for any academic concerns. Chandia reaffirmed his dedication to eliminating Muzaffargarh’s long-standing issues and transforming the city into a modern and well-developed urban center through various ongoing projects.
The event was also addressed by Deputy Director of Colleges, Malik Abdul Rehman Khakhi, and Principal Rahmatullah Khan,
