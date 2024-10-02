Open Menu

Muzaffargarh Deaf Cricket Team To Play National Deaf Cricket Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Muzaffargarh Deaf Cricket Team to play National Deaf Cricket Championship

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Muzaffargarh Deaf cricket Team would play the one-day National Deaf Cricket Championship that would be held in Lahore from October 13 to 18.

President of District Deaf Cricket Association, Salman Nabi and Secretary of District Deaf Cricket Association, Muhammad Irfan informed media here on Wednesday.

They expect that their team would play well in the tournament and return after winning the trophy.

They said a total of eight teams was all-out ready to clinch victory through variety and strength developed after good field practice.

He highlighted that last year the team stood second in the tournament and expressed hope that this year it would land number one in the final match.

The team consisted of its president and coach, Muhammed Salman Nabi, Captain, Naveed Qamar and players including Qamar Zubair, Waqas Waheed, Sabir Hussain, Naveed Amir, Ameer Hamza, Zamir-ul- Hassan, Abid Hussain, Ghulam Muhammad, Muzammil, Adeel Akbar, Tayyab Abbas and Muhammad Ajmal.

