Open Menu

Muzaffargarh DPO Launches Dolphin Squad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Muzaffargarh DPO launches Dolphin Squad

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan on Friday inaugurated the Dolphin Squads across the district to bolster security and ensure a safer environment for residents.

Talking about this initiative,the DPO said that the Dolphin Squads would play a pivotal role in enhancing security within urban areas.

Special patrols would be conducted during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh timings to maintain law and order during the holy month,he added.

The DPO further mentioned that dedicated special routes were designed for crime hotspots, ensuring targeted patrolling in high-risk areas. A comprehensive monitoring plan was also devised to oversee the efficiency.

On the occasion, DSP city and other officers concerned were present.

Recent Stories

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

11 hours ago
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

11 hours ago
 Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

13 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan