Muzaffargarh DPO Launches Dolphin Squad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan on Friday inaugurated the Dolphin Squads across the district to bolster security and ensure a safer environment for residents.
Talking about this initiative,the DPO said that the Dolphin Squads would play a pivotal role in enhancing security within urban areas.
Special patrols would be conducted during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh timings to maintain law and order during the holy month,he added.
The DPO further mentioned that dedicated special routes were designed for crime hotspots, ensuring targeted patrolling in high-risk areas. A comprehensive monitoring plan was also devised to oversee the efficiency.
On the occasion, DSP city and other officers concerned were present.
Recent Stories
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beggars swarm irritates people ahead of Iftar in KP2 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh DPO launches Dolphin Squad2 minutes ago
-
Man attempts suicide12 minutes ago
-
3-member gang busted, 5 cars worth over Rs 15 mln recovered22 minutes ago
-
117 profiteers held32 minutes ago
-
DC holds open Court under open door policy42 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held:42 minutes ago
-
124 shopkeepers fined for overcharging1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers1 hour ago
-
Sanaullah hails Trump's appreciation as matter of pride for Pakistan1 hour ago
-
PTI should adopt responsible political approach to strengthen democracy: SAPM1 hour ago
-
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Vehemently Condemns BJP Member’s Remarks on 1931 Kashmiri Martyrs2 hours ago