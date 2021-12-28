MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Election board District Bar Association Ejaz Ahmed released final list of candidates for Bar elections of the year 2022-2023 on Tuesday.

According to which 13 candidates are contesting for six seats. As per details, Malik Saeedullah, Malik Junaid, Asif Hameed and Fayyaz Hussain Advocate deposited nomination papers for slot of President.

There would be contest between two candidates namely Malik Moinuddin Joya and Malik Shafiqul Rehman for General Secretary. Candidates for Joint Secretary included Tanveer Ahmad and Zeeshan Riaz, while candidates for Finance Secretary are Sikandar Abbas Gilani and Zawar Muhammad Ali. Javed Akbar and Faisal Nawaz are in fray for post of library Secretary. The elections would be held on eight of January, next year.

Election activities reached their peak with lawyers focusing less on judicial work and more on election work what it was observed.