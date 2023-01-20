Muzaffargarh gets first female SHO to head rural police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Abida Bibi, an experienced police officer, has been appointed as the first female Station House Officer (SHO) ever to head a police station in Muzaffargarh district in a remote rural town, Bait Meer Hazar of Jatoi tehsil.

"She is an experienced and professional lady sub-inspector poised to surpass her male contenders on the performance yardstick," a police spokesman said on Friday.

The posting was part of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan's initiative to have at least 100 lady SHOs posted across the province to which DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah complied by issuing orders for her posting to facilitate rural women in registering their complaints without any hesitation and get their grievances addressed.

Meanwhile, civil society activists and community leaders, including Chairperson of NGO Sycop Umm-e-Kulsoom, Sarwat Fatima Bukhari advocate, social worker Huma Nawab, president district bar Sardar Sher Khan Korai, general secretary Rafaqat Bhutta, president Anjuman Tajran Jhang road Abid Mallana, General Secretary Nasir Jamal, Liaquat Pathan, Mujahid Hussain and others welcomed the initiative that would help rural women get their problems resolved. They, however, demanded that female SHOs should also be posted in the city area of Muzaffargarh.