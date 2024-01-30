Muzaffargarh Gets Four Women Candidates For General Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In a pleasant twist appeared around local politics, four women are set to contest elections from different Constituencies in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.
Nazia Jamshed Dasti, wife of Jamshed Dasti who has emerged as potential candidate, is ready to contest as an independent candidate but potentially as PTI's candidate in NA-176.
Shaesta Kanwal, another woman candidate, is also contesting independently from NA- 175.
Former MPA Farooq Khar's daughter Nadia Farooq Khar is a PTI-backed candidate from PP-277.
Shehrbanu, daughter of former MNA Basit Sultan Bukhari, is contesting on PML-N ticket from NA-177. His mother and wife of Basit Sultan Bukhari, Zahra Basit Bukhari, is contesting as an independent candidate from PP 274.
Expressing content on increasing number of participation of the women, locals of the opinion that it's manifestation of breakout self-confidence and political consciousness among women of district Muzaffargarh.
Recent Stories
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP issues polling scheme for Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Painting and Computer Poster Competition titled "Empower Women - Empower Pakistan" held at ICG, F-6/ ..2 minutes ago
-
KP election commissioner establishes Gender Desk for complaints redressal2 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet nods restructuring, digitization of FBR2 minutes ago
-
Students can apply for Romanian Government Scholarship 2024-25; HEC12 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack in Machh12 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive26 minutes ago
-
Cold weather with isolated, scattered rains predicted for KP32 minutes ago
-
China's mobile phone shipments up 6.5% in 202332 minutes ago
-
Rain of moderate to heavy intensity expected across country from Jan 31-Feb 04; flash floods likely ..32 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s officer listens to complaints at Bhakkar32 minutes ago
-
Preparations for holding free, fair elections to be completed soon: ECP32 minutes ago