Muzaffargarh Gets Four Women Candidates For General Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In a pleasant twist appeared around local politics, four women are set to contest elections from different Constituencies in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

Nazia Jamshed Dasti, wife of Jamshed Dasti who has emerged as potential candidate, is ready to contest as an independent candidate but potentially as PTI's candidate in NA-176.

Shaesta Kanwal, another woman candidate, is also contesting independently from NA- 175.

Former MPA Farooq Khar's daughter Nadia Farooq Khar is a PTI-backed candidate from PP-277.

Shehrbanu, daughter of former MNA Basit Sultan Bukhari, is contesting on PML-N ticket from NA-177. His mother and wife of Basit Sultan Bukhari, Zahra Basit Bukhari, is contesting as an independent candidate from PP 274.

Expressing content on increasing number of participation of the women, locals of the opinion that it's manifestation of breakout self-confidence and political consciousness among women of district Muzaffargarh.

