Muzaffargarh- N to hold power show on Nov 5

(@FahadShabbir)

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz would address to its workers convention being due on November 5 here, next month

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz would address to its workers convention being due on November 5 here, next month.

Party sources said the address would be marked as series of power show being arranged in different cities of the country.

Venue of congregation is selected as Jhang Road, with application moved already to the district administration for taking approval of holding mass gathering, confirmed party sources.

According to PML district president Malik Ahmad Yar Hijhra arrangements for the congregation were almost finalized to attract huge gathering of people from across the district into the workers' show.