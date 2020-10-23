UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muzaffargarh- N To Hold Power Show On Nov 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:55 PM

Muzaffargarh- N to hold power show on Nov 5

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz would address to its workers convention being due on November 5 here, next month

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz would address to its workers convention being due on November 5 here, next month.

Party sources said the address would be marked as series of power show being arranged in different cities of the country.

Venue of congregation is selected as Jhang Road, with application moved already to the district administration for taking approval of holding mass gathering, confirmed party sources.

According to PML district president Malik Ahmad Yar Hijhra arrangements for the congregation were almost finalized to attract huge gathering of people from across the district into the workers' show.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Jhang November From

Recent Stories

TECNO's Ambassador Mehwish Hayat Brings The New Ph ..

6 minutes ago

Senate opposition stages token walkout to protest ..

22 seconds ago

Mattel shares jump as Barbie boosts profit

25 seconds ago

Sweden sticks to its guns as Covid cases rise

27 seconds ago

'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to become first Pakistani fil ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Believes Kamchatka ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.