Muzaffargarh: notification of fifth tehsil hailed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Locals including State Minister Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi hailed notification of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed being issued as new tehsil of the district here Wednesday.

District Muzaffargarh was running with five tehsils now, by inclusion of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in its fold after the fresh notification issued by Governor Punjab yesterday.

Earlier, four tehsils including Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Jitoi and Alipur remained in the district. Now, it's five tehsils, with newly one established on decades' old demand of local citizens.

Meanwhile, celebration activities with regard to new achievement were reported to have continued in a great deal in different nooks and corners of the region.

Public extended praise to the government functionaries for acknowledgment of their collective struggle waged for two decades more or less in the past. Since,many rulers had pledged to meet demand of the people, but it reached to accomplishment by the current government, proving another feather in its cap.