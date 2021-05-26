UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muzaffargarh: Notification Of Fifth Tehsil Hailed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:49 PM

Muzaffargarh: notification of fifth tehsil hailed

Locals including State Minister Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi hailed notification of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed being issued as new tehsil of the district here Wednesda

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Locals including State Minister Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi hailed notification of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed being issued as new tehsil of the district here Wednesday.

District Muzaffargarh was running with five tehsils now, by inclusion of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in its fold after the fresh notification issued by Governor Punjab yesterday.

Earlier, four tehsils including Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Jitoi and Alipur remained in the district. Now, it's five tehsils, with newly one established on decades' old demand of local citizens.

Meanwhile, celebration activities with regard to new achievement were reported to have continued in a great deal in different nooks and corners of the region.

Public extended praise to the government functionaries for acknowledgment of their collective struggle waged for two decades more or less in the past. Since,many rulers had pledged to meet demand of the people, but it reached to accomplishment by the current government, proving another feather in its cap.

Related Topics

Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Alipur Government

Recent Stories

Laurence des Cars to head Louvre, first woman boss ..

23 seconds ago

Man killed, three injure in cross firing

24 seconds ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 4.77 mln

26 seconds ago

Over 546 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

2 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, total at ..

29 minutes ago

Mehidy Hasan rises to No. 2 in ICC Men's ODI Ranki ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.