Muzaffargarh- Over 15,591 Applications Received For Green Tractor Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Chief Minister of Punjab’s Green Tractor Scheme has attracted significant interest as a total of 15,591 applications received from farmers across the district.
According to Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Tahir Mehmood, subsidy worth a million rupees would be awarded to 223 farmers on October 20 to support for their tractor purchases under this initiative.
He said as many as 19,187 Kissan Cards were being given away to farmers in upcoming dew days under CM Kissan Card Scheme.
While, he said about 10,000 cards were delivered already to farmers for meeting increasing expenses for cultivation of their fields.
The cards facility would offer various kind of agricultural subsidies as per demand of the growers, he added.
Subsidies up to Rs 150,000 are being given for spray, seeds and fertilizer through Kissan Cards.
Farmers can register themselves for the CM's scheme through the agricultural department as confirmed by the Deputy Director.
