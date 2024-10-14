Open Menu

Muzaffargarh- Over 15,591 Applications Received For Green Tractor Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Muzaffargarh- over 15,591 applications received for Green Tractor Scheme

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Chief Minister of Punjab’s Green Tractor Scheme has attracted significant interest as a total of 15,591 applications received from farmers across the district.

According to Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Tahir Mehmood, subsidy worth a million rupees would be awarded to 223 farmers on October 20 to support for their tractor purchases under this initiative.

He said as many as 19,187 Kissan Cards were being given away to farmers in upcoming dew days under CM Kissan Card Scheme.

While, he said about 10,000 cards were delivered already to farmers for meeting increasing expenses for cultivation of their fields.

The cards facility would offer various kind of agricultural subsidies as per demand of the growers, he added.

Subsidies up to Rs 150,000 are being given for spray, seeds and fertilizer through Kissan Cards.

Farmers can register themselves for the CM's scheme through the agricultural department as confirmed by the Deputy Director.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture October From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

3 minutes ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

1 hour ago
 Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

3 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

2 days ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan