Muzaffargarh Police Arrest 20 Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a major crackdown against criminal elements, Muzaffargarh police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and as many court absconders in a operations conducted across the district.
According to the police spokesperson, they also apprehended five suspects involved in drug trafficking and seized 5.24 kg hashish and 40 liters of liquor. Additionally, a rifle along with ammunition was recovered during operations against illegal weapons.
He added that the Civil Lines Police arrested two members of a motorcycle thief gang from Dera Ghazi Khan.
The suspects were wanted in over 55 criminal cases. Meanwhile, the e-Police Post system checked 2,502 individuals and 3,589 vehicles, leading to the recovery of five stolen vehicles.
District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan said the police was committed to maintaining law and order, stating that strict action would continue against drug peddlers and criminals. He urged the public to report suspicious activities to the police helpline or their nearest police station.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 Points setup for subsidized sugar sale6 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian visit subsidized sugar sales points6 minutes ago
-
Revamping of basic, rural health centers in tehsil Pasrur in final stages: DC6 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 Chiniot responds to 2,000 calls in February6 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police arrest 20 suspects6 minutes ago
-
Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested16 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
NIBD welfare society fundraiser held16 minutes ago
-
112,300 families to get pay orders in Sialkot dist under Ramazan package: DC16 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on Price Gougers17 minutes ago
-
3.1 earthquake jolts Qilla Abdullah17 minutes ago