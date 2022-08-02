Muzaffargarh police arrest 308 POs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :District Police claimed to have arrested 308 proclaimed offenders (POs) during month of July with 250 cases registered against drugs pushers after crackdown launched here.

Police spokesman while releasing monthly performance report said to have recovered 110 kg chars, 15.5 kg opium, 0.12 kg heroine, 0.

12 gm ice, 6497 bottles of liquor with some other narcotics before rounding up concerned drugs dealers.

Similarly, it had recovered as many as 79 pistols, three rifles and a gun of 12-bore after sending the accused persons to lockups.

Furthermore, police took 182 court absconders into the custody. DPO said in statement that police were vying hard to arrest unlawful people roaming in society.