Muzaffargarh Police clinch top positions in Punjab Police Inter-District Games 2025

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The host Muzaffargarh Police emerged victorious in the Punjab Police Inter-District Games 2025, securing top positions in multiple sports competitions. District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah attended the concluding ceremony and distributed prizes among the winning teams.

According to a police spokesperson, the week-long games were held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh under the auspices of Muzaffargarh Police. Teams from Rajanpur, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Muzaffargarh participated in athletics, badminton, powerlifting, and table tennis events for both male and female categories.

Muzaffargarh Police dominated the contests, claiming first positions in athletics, badminton, powerlifting, and table tennis.

Dera Ghazi Khan and Layyah secured second place, while Rajanpur finished third.

During the prize distribution ceremony, DPO Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, accompanied by ASP Ali Ahmad and DSP Headquarters Akbar Mahmood, awarded shields and medals to the top performers and praised their competitive spirit. He also lauded Sports Manager Shehzad Gujar for excellent arrangements.

The DPO expressed his delight at hosting the mega sports event and reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to promoting sporting activities in the future.