Muzaffargarh Police Deny Rift With CCD
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Muzaffargarh police have dismissed reports of discord between law enforcement and the Crime Combat Division (CCD) following a successful joint operation against the notorious Bosan Gang in the riverine area of Khairpur Sadat.
According to the police spokesperson, recent media reports suggesting a rift between the police and CCD are baseless and not grounded in facts. The spokesperson emphasized that both agencies worked in close coordination and achieved significant success during the operation.
Preliminary reports indicate that one suspected dacoit was killed and five others were injured during the raid.
The operation is still ongoing as law enforcement continues its efforts to dismantle the gang's presence in the area.
The spokesperson further noted that CCD and Muzaffargarh police have conducted several successful joint operations in recent weeks, leading to major breakthroughs against criminal elements.
Commenting on an alleged leaked audio clip attributed to a local SHO, the spokesperson clarified that the SHO has denied the voice is his and stated that the audio does not mention the CCD at all. An internal inquiry into the audio leak has also been initiated.
