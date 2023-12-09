Open Menu

Muzaffargarh Police Establishes Shelter Home For Transgenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 09:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a groundbreaking initiative, the district police established a shelter home equipped with comprehensive facilities for homeless transgender people.

The shelter, offering free accommodation and essential services to 22 transgender people residing in it, fosters a sense of security and inclusiveness.

DPO Haider, expressing the motivation behind the initiative, stated that many transgender people were without homes in the district of Muzaffargarh. The shelter not only addresses their basic needs, such as food, electricity, gas, and water, but is also capable of accommodating 50 transgender people. The residential facility will also be expanded in case a need arises.

Shahana Abbas Shani, President of the She-Male Association, commended the DPO's efforts, emphasizing that beyond providing necessities, the shelter home is offering skill development courses in sewing, embroidery, and cooking.

"This holistic approach aims to empower residents, transforming them into skilled and self-sufficient contributors to society," said Shahana.

The residents echoed their appreciation, noting the profound impact on their lives.

They said, "The shelter home provides not only a comfortable living space but also a sense of home, with a clean environment, comfortable beds, and nutritious meals."

