Muzaffargarh police intensify crackdown on criminals, drug dealers

Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Muzaffargarh police have intensified operations against criminals and drug dealers, resulting in significant arrests and recoveries

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Muzaffargarh police have intensified operations against criminals and drug dealers, resulting in significant arrests and recoveries.

According to the police spokesperson, during various operations across the district, police successfully apprehended 12 proclaimed offenders and 4 court fugitives. In a major crackdown on drug peddlers, authorities seized 1,020 grams of crystal meth (Ice), 1,450 grams of hashish, and 98 liters of liquor, leading to the arrest of seven suspects.

Additionally, action against illegal weapons led to the recovery of one Kalashnikov, five 30-bore pistols, and ammunition, with six individuals taken into custody.

The E-Police Post system also played a crucial role, allowing law enforcement to screen 2,724 individuals and check 4,003 vehicles, ultimately leading to the recovery of eight stolen motorcycles.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan reaffirmed that Muzaffargarh police will continue their strict action against drug dealers and criminals. He urged citizens to report any criminal activity via the police helpline or their nearest police station, assuring that the identity of informants will remain confidential.