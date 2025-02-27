Open Menu

Muzaffargarh Police Intensify Crackdown On Criminals, Drug Dealers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 11:39 PM

Muzaffargarh police intensify crackdown on criminals, drug dealers

Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Muzaffargarh police have intensified operations against criminals and drug dealers, resulting in significant arrests and recoveries

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Muzaffargarh police have intensified operations against criminals and drug dealers, resulting in significant arrests and recoveries.

According to the police spokesperson, during various operations across the district, police successfully apprehended 12 proclaimed offenders and 4 court fugitives. In a major crackdown on drug peddlers, authorities seized 1,020 grams of crystal meth (Ice), 1,450 grams of hashish, and 98 liters of liquor, leading to the arrest of seven suspects.

Additionally, action against illegal weapons led to the recovery of one Kalashnikov, five 30-bore pistols, and ammunition, with six individuals taken into custody.

The E-Police Post system also played a crucial role, allowing law enforcement to screen 2,724 individuals and check 4,003 vehicles, ultimately leading to the recovery of eight stolen motorcycles.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan reaffirmed that Muzaffargarh police will continue their strict action against drug dealers and criminals. He urged citizens to report any criminal activity via the police helpline or their nearest police station, assuring that the identity of informants will remain confidential.

Recent Stories

SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar ..

SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari

3 minutes ago
 Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss ..

Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss power sector reforms

3 minutes ago
 8th meeting of IATF on human smuggling held

8th meeting of IATF on human smuggling held

3 minutes ago
 Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone

Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone

3 minutes ago
 Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about t ..

Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs

53 seconds ago
 Baby, you're a firework! Katy Perry to blast off i ..

Baby, you're a firework! Katy Perry to blast off into space

55 seconds ago
Muzaffargarh police intensify crackdown on crimina ..

Muzaffargarh police intensify crackdown on criminals, drug dealers

57 seconds ago
 DPO reviews crime situation, police performance

DPO reviews crime situation, police performance

58 seconds ago
 Gas tanker blast: DC distributes cheque among vict ..

Gas tanker blast: DC distributes cheque among victims

1 minute ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan d ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

19 minutes ago
 EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan