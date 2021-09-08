UrduPoint.com

Muzaffargarh Police Nabbed Criminals

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Muzaffargarh police nabbed criminals

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police on the special directives of Inspector General Punjab Police, started crackdown against criminals and their facilitators as well to stop the crime and create peaceful atmosphere among masses.

In the light of crackdown police of Daira den pana raided on a tip off and caught two notorious gangsters and recovered looted valuables worth millions from their possession.

Sader police also claimed to have caught two drug peddlers namely Mudasir and Shahid.

Kot addu police also caught a drug peddler named Amin in their limits during operation and claimed to have recover 4 kg hashish from his custody.

According to police spokesman, Shehar Sultan police raided on a tip off and caught a most wanted criminal of A category and recovered 40 litre liquors and looted money in millions from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Money Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

20 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

36 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

50 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

50 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.