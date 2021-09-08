Muzaffargarh police nabbed criminals

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police on the special directives of Inspector General Punjab Police, started crackdown against criminals and their facilitators as well to stop the crime and create peaceful atmosphere among masses.

In the light of crackdown police of Daira den pana raided on a tip off and caught two notorious gangsters and recovered looted valuables worth millions from their possession.

Sader police also claimed to have caught two drug peddlers namely Mudasir and Shahid.

Kot addu police also caught a drug peddler named Amin in their limits during operation and claimed to have recover 4 kg hashish from his custody.

According to police spokesman, Shehar Sultan police raided on a tip off and caught a most wanted criminal of A category and recovered 40 litre liquors and looted money in millions from his possession.