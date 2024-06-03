Open Menu

Muzaffargarh Police Seize Illegal Liquor, Arrest Suspect

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Police in Muzaffargarh arrested an accused after seizing a huge quantity of illegal liquor during a crackdown on Monday.

According to Police, The raid was conducted by a team led by SHO Nasser Abbas under the supervision of DPO Syed Hasnain Haider.

The police recovered 30 liters of liquor, 100 liters of lahan and a operational still from the suspect's house.

The suspect was arrested and a case was registered.

SHO Nasser Abbas said that the police are taking strict action against drug and liquor dealers who are harmful to society. "Our top priority is to protect society from the menace of drugs and liquor," he said.

The police are urging citizens to report any suspicious activity by calling 15, promising to keep informants' identities confidential.

