Muzaffargarh Police Seize Illegal Liquor, Arrest Suspect
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Police in Muzaffargarh arrested an accused after seizing a huge quantity of illegal liquor during a crackdown on Monday.
According to Police, The raid was conducted by a team led by SHO Nasser Abbas under the supervision of DPO Syed Hasnain Haider.
The police recovered 30 liters of liquor, 100 liters of lahan and a operational still from the suspect's house.
The suspect was arrested and a case was registered.
SHO Nasser Abbas said that the police are taking strict action against drug and liquor dealers who are harmful to society. "Our top priority is to protect society from the menace of drugs and liquor," he said.
The police are urging citizens to report any suspicious activity by calling 15, promising to keep informants' identities confidential.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan1 minute ago
-
Three brick kiln owners booked1 minute ago
-
LESCO deploys additional staff during heat wave1 minute ago
-
College teachers elect new central body31 minutes ago
-
Zero load-shedding being observed in IESCO32 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for justice in Nazir Masih's death case32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest father, son on killing daughter over marriage issue42 minutes ago
-
BJP using Indian forces, agencies as Hindutva tools to intimidate Kashmiris51 minutes ago
-
Businessmen forum leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products51 minutes ago
-
World Bicycle Day celebrated in Pakistan with focus on sustainable transportation52 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama52 minutes ago
-
Experts visit villages to check on water, agriculture project1 hour ago