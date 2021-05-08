Muzaffargarh remained ignore for admissions in Nursing classes

Local citizens including female students demanded of government to initiate admission process at Nursing School in District Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Local citizens including female students demanded of government to initiate admission process at Nursing school in District Muzaffargarh.

The Punjab government announced holding of admissions in 28 districts of the province. However, Muzaffargarh district is lacking the admission facility this year.

Local people namely Aslam Khan, Rana Amjid, Ghos Bukhash and some others stated that the district lacked quality treatment and especially in rural areas, the situation was not good.

The government should consider initiating classes. Similarly, some female students Fatima , Naureen Baloch and some others demanded of DG Nursing Punjab to hold nursing admissions in Muzaffargarh at the earliest .