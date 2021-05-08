UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muzaffargarh Remained Ignore For Admissions In Nursing Classes

Muhammad Irfan 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Muzaffargarh remained ignore for admissions in Nursing classes

Local citizens including female students demanded of government to initiate admission process at Nursing School in District Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Local citizens including female students demanded of government to initiate admission process at Nursing school in District Muzaffargarh.

The Punjab government announced holding of admissions in 28 districts of the province. However, Muzaffargarh district is lacking the admission facility this year.

Local people namely Aslam Khan, Rana Amjid, Ghos Bukhash and some others stated that the district lacked quality treatment and especially in rural areas, the situation was not good.

The government should consider initiating classes. Similarly, some female students Fatima , Naureen Baloch and some others demanded of DG Nursing Punjab to hold nursing admissions in Muzaffargarh at the earliest .

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Muzaffargarh Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.