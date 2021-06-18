Muzaffargarh stands atop for providing municipal services

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :District Muzaffargarh stood atop in whole division for providing large number of municipal services to its natives.

As many as 6133 municipal services were performed here until now, DC Amjad Shoeb Tareen told APP Friday.

Moreover, 1155 municipal services of different form and nature were provided in district Dera Ghazi Khan, 872 in Layyah and 872 district Rajanpur, he said.

He said they were honoured for the said credential, adding that it could possible only with the back of divisional administration.

He said activities of third week was underway in the district. Last day, over 2918 municipal services were performed locally.

People had registered 506 complaints, with 495 were resolved out of them. Work on the rest was continued peacefully, he described.