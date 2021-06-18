UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muzaffargarh Stands Atop For Providing Municipal Services

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Muzaffargarh stands atop for providing municipal services

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :District Muzaffargarh stood atop in whole division for providing large number of municipal services to its natives.

As many as 6133 municipal services were performed here until now, DC Amjad Shoeb Tareen told APP Friday.

Moreover, 1155 municipal services of different form and nature were provided in district Dera Ghazi Khan, 872 in Layyah and 872 district Rajanpur, he said.

He said they were honoured for the said credential, adding that it could possible only with the back of divisional administration.

He said activities of third week was underway in the district. Last day, over 2918 municipal services were performed locally.

People had registered 506 complaints, with 495 were resolved out of them. Work on the rest was continued peacefully, he described.

Related Topics

Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Rajanpur

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

9 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

14 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

21 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

55 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.