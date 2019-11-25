Muzaffargarh to become a smart city soon

The city will soon emerge as a smart city after installation of surveillance system by modern cameras with enhanced zooming quality

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):The city will soon emerge as a smart city after installation of surveillance system by modern cameras with enhanced zooming quality.

Initially modern cameras being installed at ten points in the city, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar told newsmen after inaugurating command and control room at city police station under the smart city project here Monday.

These cameras, connected to the PTCL cables, would be effective for day and night time, DPO said.

He said, it would be the first such project in any district of Punjab being completed through own resources of police and hoped it would reduce crime graph.

Dogar said that these modern cameras have 25 times zoom quality and any occurrence or movement a kilometre away from its lens can be zoomed to identify any suspect or offender.

Cameras would also be installed at all important places besides entry/exit points and then would be expanded to other tahsils, the DPO said.