Muzaffargarh To Get University Soon: Rana Sikandar Hayat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said on Friday that the Punjab government would establish a university in Muzaffargarh soon.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the Defence Day observance at Koray Khan School here. The ceremony was also attended by MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia, Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali, DPO Syed Husnain Haider, Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Khan and Principal Koray Khan School Rana Tahir Bashir. The provincial minister said that the Punjab government would fulfill demand of the people of Muzaffargarh by establishing a university there in near future.

The university would fulfill higher education needs in the region. He said the Punjab government attached top priority to education.

Commenting on the school nutrition programme of the Punjab government, he said it was a revolutionary programme and would surely facilitate the pre-school to children of class five. Overall, it would help improve health of students, he added.

