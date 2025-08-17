Muzaffargarh to vaccinate over 848,000 children against polio

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The districts of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu are set to launch an anti-polio campaign from September 1 to September 4, aiming to vaccinate 848,458 children under the age of 5 against the disease.

According to the details, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa emphasized the importance of creating awareness among people to ensure every child receives the polio vaccine.

A total of 3,639 teams, including 3,472 mobile teams, will be deployed to vaccinate children across both districts.

Approximately 8,059 officials will work tirelessly to ensure the campaign's success.

The DC directed that teams be stationed at the district's entrance and exit points to prevent any child from missing the vaccine.

He also suggested utilizing social media and influential personalities to promote awareness and encourage public participation in the campaign.