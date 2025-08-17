Open Menu

Muzaffargarh To Vaccinate Over 848,000 Children Against Polio

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Muzaffargarh to vaccinate over 848,000 children against polio

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The districts of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu are set to launch an anti-polio campaign from September 1 to September 4, aiming to vaccinate 848,458 children under the age of 5 against the disease.

According to the details, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa emphasized the importance of creating awareness among people to ensure every child receives the polio vaccine.

A total of 3,639 teams, including 3,472 mobile teams, will be deployed to vaccinate children across both districts.

Approximately 8,059 officials will work tirelessly to ensure the campaign's success.

The DC directed that teams be stationed at the district's entrance and exit points to prevent any child from missing the vaccine.

He also suggested utilizing social media and influential personalities to promote awareness and encourage public participation in the campaign.

Recent Stories

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

36 minutes ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

3 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium t ..

UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan