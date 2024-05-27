Muzaffargarh's Farmers Called For Releasing Water In Canals
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Farmers appealed the top irrigation authority to take notice of the canals running out of water leading the wheat crops and mango orchards to dry with the passage of time.
The peasants including Liaquat Arain, Nawab Farid Khan, Shehbaz Khan Sherwani, Ghazanfar Bhatti, Saeed Gusora, Rana Usman and several others cultivating mango orchards told APP that the canals running without water might cause zero productivity of mangoes here in current summer season.
They pointed out the two main canals are left without water in Muzaffargarh for the last six months at least.
According to them, a large number of mango plants are risked to potential disease could dry under acute water shortage in increasing summer heat. And now, they said, the leaves' colour started turning to yellow from the greenish outlook.
The overall situation would lead to starve the framers hailing across the region, they said.
Referring the current predictions of the meteorological department, they feared of storms and stormy rains could have substantial effects on crops further in near future.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts young “Azadi Fellows” from IRCRA5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman announces new measures for public complaints management5 minutes ago
-
KP, Federal gov't agree to cooperate for eliminating load shedding, reducing electricity line losses ..6 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe attack on FGEHA official6 minutes ago
-
AFC Food Department Inspects Various Markets in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer, a day of renewing pledge to make country's defense impregnable: Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark World Digestive Day at LUH16 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure transparency in Wheat procurement process16 minutes ago
-
2 Suspects apprehended, 19 costly stolen watches recovered16 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with narcotics16 minutes ago
-
6 police officials sacked over malpractices25 minutes ago
-
Rescuers extinguished fire at Girls school25 minutes ago