Muzaffargarh's Farmers Called For Releasing Water In Canals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Farmers appealed the top irrigation authority to take notice of the canals running out of water leading the wheat crops and mango orchards to dry with the passage of time.

The peasants including Liaquat Arain, Nawab Farid Khan, Shehbaz Khan Sherwani, Ghazanfar Bhatti, Saeed Gusora, Rana Usman and several others cultivating mango orchards told APP that the canals running without water might cause zero productivity of mangoes here in current summer season.

They pointed out the two main canals are left without water in Muzaffargarh for the last six months at least.

According to them, a large number of mango plants are risked to potential disease could dry under acute water shortage in increasing summer heat. And now, they said, the leaves' colour started turning to yellow from the greenish outlook.

The overall situation would lead to starve the framers hailing across the region, they said.

Referring the current predictions of the meteorological department, they feared of storms and stormy rains could have substantial effects on crops further in near future.

