Muzaffarpur Flyover To Be Opened For Traffic On August 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Muzaffarpur flyover to be opened for traffic on August 14

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Thursday the construction

of flyover over Muzaffarpura railway level crossing was in progress at a cost of

Rs 1.984 billion.

The flyover will be opened for traffic on August 14.

Talking to citizens while reviewing the construction of flyover, he said that so far

45 percent work had been completed on the project, adding that 1083 feet long

flyover would have a 51 feet wide jersey barrier in the middle that would divide

it into two lanes, allowing traffic to enter and exit the city.

The Deputy Commissioner said that work was being carried out in double shifts

to complete the project within the stipulated period and if necessary, a third shift

would also be started.

He said that service road on both sides of the flyover would also be reconstructed

having width of 18 feet.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that streetlights would also be installed

on the flyover and service road.

He said the construction of flyover would significantly reduce the traffic pressure

in the city that would also facilitate access to Wazirabad, Gujarat, Islamabad and

Lahore motorways from the city .

