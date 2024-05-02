Muzaffarpur Flyover To Be Opened For Traffic On August 14
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Thursday the construction
of flyover over Muzaffarpura railway level crossing was in progress at a cost of
Rs 1.984 billion.
The flyover will be opened for traffic on August 14.
Talking to citizens while reviewing the construction of flyover, he said that so far
45 percent work had been completed on the project, adding that 1083 feet long
flyover would have a 51 feet wide jersey barrier in the middle that would divide
it into two lanes, allowing traffic to enter and exit the city.
The Deputy Commissioner said that work was being carried out in double shifts
to complete the project within the stipulated period and if necessary, a third shift
would also be started.
He said that service road on both sides of the flyover would also be reconstructed
having width of 18 feet.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that streetlights would also be installed
on the flyover and service road.
He said the construction of flyover would significantly reduce the traffic pressure
in the city that would also facilitate access to Wazirabad, Gujarat, Islamabad and
Lahore motorways from the city .
