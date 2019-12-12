UrduPoint.com
Muzakra On Memorial Stones Held At Lok VIrsa

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:36 PM

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Thursday held "muzakra" with the theme of "Memorial Stones of Tharparkar: Typology and Iconography" under its regular feature of "muzakra" series here in media studios

The "Muzakra" session aimed at dealing with the memorial stones of Tharparkar district of Sindh focusing on their typology and iconography as these stones, over the years, have been considered as source of anthropological data for a society to know about socioeconomic, socio-religious and socio-political events during the course of history.

Famous anthropologist Zulfiqar Ali Kalhoro apprised the participants about the history and importance of these memorial stones that were found in almost every historic village in Tharparkar and were objects of veneration for the Hindu community in the district.

Dr Zulfiqar oro was serving as head department of development studies at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) while he did his PhD in Asian Studies with focus on Kalhora history and architecture in Sindh from Quaid-i-Azam University.

His main area of interest was religion and art of Pakistan especially in that he has also researched in Punjab, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces of Pakistan on religion, heritage, sufism, folk art, asceticism and Islamic architecture. Apart from Islamic art and architecture, he has also written several articles on Sufism, Hindu and Sikh heritage of Pakistan.

Dr Kalhoro also talked about the practice of erecting memorial stones to commemorate the heroic death of a warrior as culture in early medieval period in Sindh. Based on dated memorial stones it was evident that the memorial stones were in vogue in the 10th and 11th�century-Sindh. Memorial stones were put up for men died as heroes in battle or met with an unnatural death.

The subject of memorial stones has been a new addition to the anthropology, archaeology and religious studies in Pakistan in general and Sindh in particular.

