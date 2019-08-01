Muzakra session highlights teachings of Sufi Inayat Shaheed

Literature experts at Muzakra session, a regular feature at Lok Virsa, Thursday threw light on the personality and teachings of 17th century revolutionary from Sindh Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed at media centre of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage here

Speakers at 'Muzakra' session explored Sindhi Sufi traditions in general with a special focus on the personality and teachings of Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed.

Sufi Shah was not only a distinguished Sufi personality of Sindh but also makes a very illustrious Sufi thought and personality of the history of Sub-continent.

His thoughts specially revolved around the subjects of unity of existence, unity of religions and humanity, divine love, patriotism and socialism.

Professor Dr Mansoor Vesserio from National Institute of Pakistan Studies (NIPS), Quaid e Azam University (QAU) highlighted the teachings and vision of Sufi Shah Inayat Shaeehd through his conclusive speech.

With seven published books and ten research articles to his credit, Prof Vesserio participated in various national and international conferences while his areas of interest include; Sindhi language, Pakistani languages, history, Sufism and folklore.

Muzakra was an interactive session in which audience can engage with the guest speakers during the question and answer session.

It is regular part of Lok Virsa's activities to preserve and promote the various forms of heritage in the country, the organizers said.