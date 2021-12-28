UrduPoint.com

Muzammil Aslam Promises Pro-poor Upcoming Mini Budget

Finance Ministry spokesperson Muzammil Aslam Tuesday assured that the government will present a people-friendly upcoming mini budget and income tax rates for the salaried class will not be increased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Finance Ministry spokesperson Muzammil Aslam Tuesday assured that the government will present a people-friendly upcoming mini budget and income tax rates for the salaried class will not be increased.

"The government would ensure socio-economic development and betterment of the poor segment of society in mini budget", he said while talking to a private news channel.

The government would provide maximum relief to the poor and would focus on creating more employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

Replying a question, he said that economies around the globe have remained under intense pressure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pakistani economy is still showing encouraging signs, adding, government has been successfully managing it as compared to other countries.

He also claimed that prices of essential commodities are coming down due to the measures taken by the government, adding, the coming year 2022 would be a prosperous year as compered to previous years in which economy would be fully recovered after getting Covid-related vaccination targets.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's prudent and timely policies are yielding positive results and national economy again stands revived under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The country has been put on the track of development, progress and prosperity during the ongoing regime of PTI government, he added.

