Muzammil Hussain calls on Chief Minister

Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (retd) Muzammil Hussain called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (retd) Muzammil Hussain called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Monday.

Provincial Ministers including Nawabzada Tariq Hussain Magsi and Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa were also present on the occasion.

Issues related to constructions, especially the progress of construction of Naulong Dam Jhal Magsi project and completion of the Kachhi Canal came under discussion in the meeting. The Chairman informed the Chief Minister Balochistan that the documents of the Naulong Dam project have been completed and its tender would be issued soon while completion and expansion of the Kachhi Canal Phase-I would also be ensured.

He said millions of acres of land could be irrigated from the completion of the Naulong Dam and power to be also produced from the dam.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that with the construction of dams and development of water reservoirs, millions of acres of land in Balochistan could be brought under cultivation which would make the country self-sufficient in food production.

He stressed upon the Chairman that the implementation of phase-one and expansion projects of the Kachhi Canal project could be ensured saying that Kachhi Canal would enhance the economic development of the province and could create vast employment opportunities in the area.