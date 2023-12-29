Open Menu

Muzammil Sultan Elected Unopposed Chairman FDPT

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Muzammil Sultan elected unopposed Chairman FDPT

Muzammil Sultan and Junaid Ahmad Banth were re-elected unopposed as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) respectively for the next two years term (2024-25)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Muzammil Sultan and Junaid Ahmad Banth were re-elected unopposed as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) respectively for the next two years term (2024-25).

The next term of newly elected chairman and vice chairman will start from January 01, 2024, said a spokesman of FDPT here on Friday.

Related Topics

Faisalabad January From

Recent Stories

Weekly inflation up by 0.37pc

Weekly inflation up by 0.37pc

21 seconds ago
 Defence minister convenes maiden meeting of inter- ..

Defence minister convenes maiden meeting of inter-ministerial committee on AJK

22 seconds ago
 Bilawal visits Bhutto Family martyrs' mausoleum

Bilawal visits Bhutto Family martyrs' mausoleum

24 seconds ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death

Motorcyclist crushed to death

16 minutes ago
 PEF, VU sign MoU to extend cooperation

PEF, VU sign MoU to extend cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Mahmood Booti dump site to be transformed into Urb ..

Mahmood Booti dump site to be transformed into Urban Forest, Solar Park

16 minutes ago
China names navy ex-chief as new defence minister

China names navy ex-chief as new defence minister

16 minutes ago
 CM launches SPPRA’s e-procurement system

CM launches SPPRA’s e-procurement system

15 minutes ago
 NIM delegation to visit FCCI on Jan 12

NIM delegation to visit FCCI on Jan 12

16 minutes ago
 Poland says unidentified object entered airspace f ..

Poland says unidentified object entered airspace from Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 Experts issue guidelines for kino harvest

Experts issue guidelines for kino harvest

18 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 21,507 kill ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 21,507 killed in war

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan