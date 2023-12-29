Muzammil Sultan elected unopposed Chairman FDPT

Muzammil Sultan and Junaid Ahmad Banth were re-elected unopposed as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) respectively for the next two years term (2024-25)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Muzammil Sultan and Junaid Ahmad Banth were re-elected unopposed as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) respectively for the next two years term (2024-25).

The next term of newly elected chairman and vice chairman will start from January 01, 2024, said a spokesman of FDPT here on Friday.