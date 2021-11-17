UrduPoint.com

MVE's Fitness Certificate, PSV License Mandatory For School Vehicles: Transport Deptt

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:29 PM

MVE's fitness certificate, PSV license mandatory for school vehicles: Transport Deptt

Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department, Fahad Ikram Qazi here Wednesday directed all the Motor Vehicle Examiners throughout the province to immediately check the fitness of the vehicles that were used by all the Educational Institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department, Fahad Ikram Qazi here Wednesday directed all the Motor Vehicle Examiners throughout the province to immediately check the fitness of the vehicles that were used by all the Educational Institutions.

In a statement, he directed MVEs for taking stern action against those involved in running malfunctioned vehicles assigned for pick and drop service of school's children.

Director Transport also urged school owners to make sure that all the vehicles used for pick and drop service of school children should have valid fitness certificates issued by MVEs and a valid Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) driving license.

He said that strict action will be taken against vehicles not having valid fitness certificates and PSV Driving licenses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the step has been taken in the wake of recent school van accident occurred in Gabin Jabba Swat which caused loss of three innocent lives.

Related Topics

Accident Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Vehicles Vehicle Van All

Recent Stories

Farmers' convention held

Farmers' convention held

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Sri Lanka produce documentary "Gandhara" ..

Pakistan, Sri Lanka produce documentary "Gandhara"

9 minutes ago
 Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rub ..

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev

9 minutes ago
 US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mine ..

US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mineral Production - Commerce Depa ..

9 minutes ago
 Arms stolen from police check post recovered

Arms stolen from police check post recovered

9 minutes ago
 UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.