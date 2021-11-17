Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department, Fahad Ikram Qazi here Wednesday directed all the Motor Vehicle Examiners throughout the province to immediately check the fitness of the vehicles that were used by all the Educational Institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department, Fahad Ikram Qazi here Wednesday directed all the Motor Vehicle Examiners throughout the province to immediately check the fitness of the vehicles that were used by all the Educational Institutions.

In a statement, he directed MVEs for taking stern action against those involved in running malfunctioned vehicles assigned for pick and drop service of school's children.

Director Transport also urged school owners to make sure that all the vehicles used for pick and drop service of school children should have valid fitness certificates issued by MVEs and a valid Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) driving license.

He said that strict action will be taken against vehicles not having valid fitness certificates and PSV Driving licenses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the step has been taken in the wake of recent school van accident occurred in Gabin Jabba Swat which caused loss of three innocent lives.