MWAP Holds Seminar At SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Medical Women's Association Pakistan (MWAP) organised a seminar "Empowering Mothers for Future Generations" at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

The seminar was attended by Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Principal Khawaja Muhammad

Safdar Medical College Sialkot Haroon Hameed, President Women Medical Association of Pakistan

Dr Wajiha Rizwan, Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot

(WCCIS) Gulzeb Waqas Awan and a large number of students, including social workers,

participated.

On this occasion, Amer Majeed Sheikh said that the purpose of the seminar was to empower

mothers to make the future of the new generation bright, successful and independent

in the society.He added that the role of mother in the formation of a healthy society is a fact

which no society can deny.

Speaking during the seminar, MWAP President Dr Wajiha Rizwan said that this platform supported

every initiative of women empowerment and:" We are here for every woman who has

desire and courage to lead". "Let's all encourage each other together", she added.

