MWAP Holds Seminar At SCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Medical Women's Association Pakistan (MWAP) organised a seminar "Empowering Mothers for Future Generations" at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.
The seminar was attended by Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Principal Khawaja Muhammad
Safdar Medical College Sialkot Haroon Hameed, President Women Medical Association of Pakistan
Dr Wajiha Rizwan, Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot
(WCCIS) Gulzeb Waqas Awan and a large number of students, including social workers,
participated.
On this occasion, Amer Majeed Sheikh said that the purpose of the seminar was to empower
mothers to make the future of the new generation bright, successful and independent
in the society.He added that the role of mother in the formation of a healthy society is a fact
which no society can deny.
Speaking during the seminar, MWAP President Dr Wajiha Rizwan said that this platform supported
every initiative of women empowerment and:" We are here for every woman who has
desire and courage to lead". "Let's all encourage each other together", she added.
