MWC Barcelona 2025 Kicks Off with Grand Opening Ceremony

The highly anticipated Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025 officially opens on Monday at the Fira Gran Via

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The highly anticipated Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025 officially opens on Monday at the Fira Gran Via.

The event, organized by the GSMA, brings together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the globe to explore the latest advancements in mobile technology and connectivity, said a news release received here.

The opening ceremony will feature keynote addresses from prominent figures in the telecommunications industry, including Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, and Vicki Brady, CEO & Managing Director of Telstra Group Limited. The theme for this year's event, "The Gateway to a New Future," highlights the transformative potential of 5G technology and the importance of global collaboration in driving innovation.

Huawei is set to play a pivotal role at MWC Barcelona 2025, showcasing its groundbreaking 5G-A intelligent core network products and solutions.

As a leading innovator in the industry, Huawei will join stakeholders across various sectors to explore new growth opportunities, create business value, and drive shared success in the age of All Intelligence.

Huawei's recent achievements, including the successful deployment of 5G networks in multiple countries, will be highlighted during the event. The company will also announce new partnerships and collaborations to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in various industries.

Sabrina Meng, Rotating Chairwoman of Huawei, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in the age of All Intelligence.In her invitation to MWC Barcelona 2025, she highlighted how AI is transforming industries and creating new opportunities for growth and value creation. "We are committed to working together with our partners to drive the industry forward and unlock the full potential of AI and connectivity," she said.

Ethan Sun, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Innovation is central to Huawei’s vision and operations.

We are excited to showcase our latest advancements at MWC Barcelona 2025 and to explore new opportunities for collaboration. Our focus on nurturing ICT talent and driving digital transformation in Pakistan aligns perfectly with the event's theme of 'The Gateway to a New Future.' We look forward to contributing to the global dialogue on connectivity and innovation."

"We are excited to be a key participant at MWC Barcelona 2025 and to demonstrate our latest advancements in 5G technology," said Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehamn. "Our commitment to innovation and collaboration continues to drive us forward, and we look forward to sharing our vision for the future of connectivity."

The chairman commended Huawei's participation in MWC Barcelona 2025. "Huawei has been a key partner in driving digital transformation in Pakistan. Their innovative solutions and commitment to collaboration have significantly contributed to the development of our ICT sector. We are confident that their participation in MWC Barcelona 2025 will further strengthen global partnerships and drive technological advancements."

To enhance engagement, Huawei will provide live streams of their showcases and keynote speeches on their official event page. Attendees and readers can also follow Huawei's social media channels for real-time updates and exclusive content. High-quality images and infographics featuring Huawei's latest products and technology in action will be available for download.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities throughout the event, which runs from March 3 to March 6, 2025. Key topics to be discussed include artificial intelligence, smart cities, digital marketing, and the future of connectivity.