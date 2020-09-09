UrduPoint.com
MWC Fines Six Cattle Pens

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:51 PM

MWC fines six cattle pens

Multan Waste Company (MWC) fined owners of six cattle pens worth Rs 33,000 for throwing trash on road and open civic places

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Company (MWC) fined owners of six cattle pens worth Rs 33,000 for throwing trash on road and open civic places.

Enforcement wing of the company took operation at Double Phatak, Pir Colony, Gross Mandi and Nawab Pur Road on Wednesday. The action was launched over complaints emerged through social media's reports.

Moreover, crackdown was also initiated at UCs 21 and 22 where owners of different houses were given warning for throwing away debris at open areas. It is said that moreover 192 citizens were served notices in 24 hours.

CEO MWC Abdul Latif said action was initiated on direction of DC Amir Khatak. He said cattle pens would soon face decisive action to purge the city of filth and garbage. Special campaign against the violators was also started following opening of educational institutions from September 15.

