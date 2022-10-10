UrduPoint.com

MWL Launches Religious Diplomacy For Common Interests, World Peace: Secy General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 09:38 PM

MWL launches religious diplomacy for common interests, world peace: Secy General

The Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL) Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa on Monday said the MWL had launched religious diplomacy to achieve common interests and maintain peace across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL) Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa on Monday said the MWL had launched religious diplomacy to achieve common interests and maintain peace across the world.

Addressing a seminar in connection with minorities rights, held here at a local hotel under the auspices of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), he said the MWL organized a conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a bid to create an environment of peace and harmony on the globe and yielded positive response in the wake of all these efforts.

In this conference, the MWL took some major initiatives including setting up a platform for religious diplomacy and preparing an international encyclopedia in which all human beings shared values can be discussed from all aspects, he added.

He said it was also decided to designate a special day to highlight the shared values of all human beings in detail.

The MWL general secretary said we planned to devise a unified curriculum for a better brought-up of our coming generations.

Dr Al-Issa said in light of Riyadh conference, all people would have the rights to practice the religious rituals in accordance with their faith and belief without any reservation.

He emphasized that the mutual cooperation between various religions and civilizations was utmost need of the day adding the United Nations had established a global platform to unite the representatives of various religions and civilizations into the matter.

He also appreciated Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi for his unwavering efforts in creating interfaith harmony across the country.

He said Ashrafi had left no stone unturned to create religious harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in the society.

In the end, he prayed to Allah Almighty to provide him success in his good intention.

On this occasion, Ashrafi mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi had conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan on MWL Secretary General Dr Al-Issa acknowledging Pak-Saudi friendship and the MWL's services for Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

Paying tributes on behalf of the government, nation and religious scholars to Dr Al-Issa, he made it clear that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied in unshaken religious and cultural bonds.

He assured all out support to the MWL taking steps for the resolution Ummah's issues.

He further said Pakistani nation could go to the last extent for security and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia.

Ashrafi quoted Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying that the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's defense was correlated. It was pride for us that the Pakistan Army trained Saudi Arabia's youth, security forces and staffers of various departments, he added.

Meanwhile Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor lauded the Dr Al-Issa's efforts for interfaith harmony and projection of soft image of Muslims world-over.

He also expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for helping Pakistan in trying times through all possible means besides providing maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj 2022.

The seminar was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, members of diplomat and minority communities and Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought.

In the end, the souvenirs were exchanged with the Saudi dignitaries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister World Army United Nations Hajj Minority Hotel Riyadh Saudi General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saudi Arabia Middle East Muslim Mufti All From Government CII Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

23 minutes ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

9 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

10 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relie ..

Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.